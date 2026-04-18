Our Judiciary Wants You Dead

Previous equipment failure crash was not listed on federal record of driver in fatal 9 vehicle pile up

An investigation by ABC6 shows that a two-year old crash involving equipment failure was not listed on the federal record of a truck driver recently charged with vehicular homicide for a 9 vehicle pile up crash.

The pile up crash happened on Interstate 71 on the evening of April 11th in Delaware, Ohio. when truck driver Modou Ngom did not hit the brakes before crashing into a line of slowed traffic in a construction zone. A family of three was killed in the crash.

According to ABC6, Ngom was involved in a crash in the same county in Ohio in 2024 that was not listed on his federal record. That crash reportedly involved equipment failure that sent his drive shaft into the car behind him. The motorist in that crash alleges that Ngom refused to pay for the damages.

Ngom has had 11 violations since 2024, which include low tire pressure and an inoperable turn signal – both discovered during roadside inspections. Ngom is an owner operator, and both his truck and trailer are registered to an apartment along James Road.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has visited his apartment in an attempt to conduct a compliance investigation as requested by the FMCSA, but were unable to complete the investigation.