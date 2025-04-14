Straight Line of the Day: Kamala’s Reportedly Soliciting Advice From Hillary. Some of the Advice Received: …

Kamala Harris consults Hillary Clinton as she plots next move
UK Telegraph | 04/10/2025 | Cameron Henderson
… The former vice-president is said to have drawn on the expertise of the former secretary of state as she weighs up her options over her next political move.
Hillary:
“Hey girl, I always keep a bottle of hot sauce in my purse and it has always worked for me and I know it could work for you.”💓
…”Flash a little leg, elicit an incriminating remark, then blackmail the hell out of them until you get what you want…”
…”Deny everything and bury the evidence…”
…”Never go in against a Clinton, when death is on the line.”
…”Try not to be seen drunk in public, but always have young, strong men around you when you have to…”
Never mix grape and grain.
…. “At this point, what difference does make?”
1) Latch on to a successful man so you can be associated with his success despite the fact you have no charm, personality, or insights of your own.
(Okay, you got that part down.)
“I didn’t mean the ‘latch’ part literally, but whatever works for you.”
“Quit bothering me. I don’t want to help you.”
First and foremost, always be a c*nt
“Honey, if you stare at the glass ceiling long enough, you’ll go insane. Quit now.”
“Babies should be broiled on high for 30 minutes. Crispy on the outside, medium rare on the inside.”
“Make sure your pizza party invitations are encrypted.”
“Seriously? Unburden yourself from the notion you’re God’s gift to politics. You’re not. Whatcha gotta do is get down and dirty! Bite and scratch! Make sh!t up and always criticize your oponent. People are stupid.”
“You don’t need to use a glass.”
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.