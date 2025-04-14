Straight Line of the Day: Kamala’s Reportedly Soliciting Advice From Hillary. Some of the Advice Received: …

Kamala Harris consults Hillary Clinton as she plots next move
UK Telegraph | 04/10/2025 | Cameron Henderson

… The former vice-president is said to have drawn on the expertise of the former secretary of state as she weighs up her options over her next political move.

  11. “Honey, if you stare at the glass ceiling long enough, you’ll go insane. Quit now.”

    “Babies should be broiled on high for 30 minutes. Crispy on the outside, medium rare on the inside.”

    “Make sure your pizza party invitations are encrypted.”

    “Seriously? Unburden yourself from the notion you’re God’s gift to politics. You’re not. Whatcha gotta do is get down and dirty! Bite and scratch! Make sh!t up and always criticize your oponent. People are stupid.”

