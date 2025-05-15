Straight Line of the Day: In Russian Justice System… Posted by Oppo on 15 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… justice fine you…
… you get justice, good and hard…
… oligarchs talk and those bulls**ters walk…
… what you get out of it depends on what you Putin…
In Russian Justice System…
You die for calling Putin a Weasel Head.
They don’t put you in jail, they put jail in you.
No one can hear you scream.
In Russian Justice System…
(If the audience isn’t laughing already based on the set up line, you’re in the wrong venue)
In Russian Justice System…
…Hah! Good one! In what Universe is that?
In Russian Justice System…
…no judge? No problem.
No defense counsel? No problem.
No jury? No problem.
No 13th floor windows for defendant to exit through? Problem.
Income from tips of scales is now tax-free.
Justice celebrates you blindfolded!
…You are free to say that Pressident Trump is a dictator!
…You are free to say that President Trump is a dictator!