Climate Alarmists: “We Are Having Increasingly Numerous and Stronger Hurricanes Due to Climate Change!”

“So We Need To Build More Windfarms in the Ocean in the Path of These Devastating Hurricanes!”

Source for the following:

WOODS HOLE, MA – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute is taking part in a collaborative program to enhance our understanding of extreme weather events such as hurricanes. “The Study on Air-sea Coupling with Waves, Turbulence, and Clouds at High Winds”or SASCWATCH,

Their acronym skills could use much improvement.

will involve the deployment of ocean sensors over the next three years, bringing scientists across many disciplines together to observe and better predict storm activity. Due to their volatility and the hazardous conditions in their proximity, air-sea fluxes

Air-sea fluxes?

are a poorly understood

But they build climate models with them?

yet essential element in understanding inclement weather.

But they build climate models without them?

The work will include in-sight observations,

Duh. A scientist sitting in a beach-facing cottage.

turbulence simulation

Stirring the pot

and computer modeling,

The Woods-Holy Grail!

and tropical cyclone meteorology.

🙁

… which already exists …

The study is funded by the Office of Naval Research and builds on existing programs such as Argo and ALAMO,

Never to be forgotten.

which gather water temperature and salinity data.

Do the Office of Naval Research and the Woods Hole Institute gather similar data with federal funds?

If so, why?

Or do they gather different data with federal funds?

If so, why?