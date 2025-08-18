Straight Line of the Day: Recycled Ad

IMAO doesn’t have an ad campaign, but rather than create a new one, wants to revive one someone else created. It’s not really stealing because it’s all electrons.
How about this? A female viewer scrolls through IMAO and asks “Where’s the Beefcake?”
“Please Don’t Squeeze the Emu” (Never mind. It’s a self-correcting problem.)
“If You’ve Got the Time, We’ve Got the Beer” (No modification necessary.)
IMAO tastes good like a Satire Site should.
“I hate the itching, but I don’t mind the swelling”
IMAO – For the Bacon
Oppo is a palindrome, Walrus? Just a pal…
I know, I know it’s an original – I’ll wave my usual rates for a piece of the back end…
Fifty-four Interns or Fight!
Better with Emu
Share a Joke – IMAO