Bondgirlathon Wednesday : Results from 2/4/2026 : New Matches for 2/18/2026

Back from Vegas and back to work!
Results fro 2/4/2026
|Talisa Soto
|No Preference
|Carole Bouquet
|112
|2
|104
|(3) Eva Green
|No Preference
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|154
|2
|62
New Matches for 2/18/2026
Match 1
(5) Ana d’ Armas (Paloma) vs Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Points
|(5) Ana d’ Armas
|5 – 1 – 0
|843 – 10 – 388
Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.
An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherina Murino
|3 – 3 – 0
|758 – 9 – 494
Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.
Match 2
Monica Bellucci (Lucia Sciarra) vs (12) Olga Kurylenko (Camile Montes)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Monica Bellucci
|3 – 3 – 0
|557 – 23 – 624
Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
Occupations Actressfashion model
Instructed by his former superior M, James Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Olga Kurylenko
|5 – 1 – 0
|644 – 9 – 358
Actress: Olga Kurylenko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.