Babesleaga Group AL : Week 3 : Maureen O’Hara vs Gene Tierney

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Good afternoon.

Maureen O’Hara vs Gene Tierney

Maureen O’Hara (2-0-0 Pts. 122 Avg. 61.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Cyd Charisse 62-37
  • Week 2 Defeted Lauren Becall 60-36

VS

Gene Tierney (2-0-0 Pts. 127 Avg. 63.50)

  • Week 1 Defeated Joan Blondell 79-14
  • Week 2 Defeated Veronica Lake 48-44

Who do you prefer?
30 votes · 30 answers
Vote

9 Comments

    • I’ve always wondered. Why stop at just 94 Hitler Clones? Was it simply symbolic? Was 1894 a good year or something…or were they looking forward to 1994? Bill Clinton looks like he could have been a Hitler Clone gone bad.

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