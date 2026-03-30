Babesleaga Group AL : Week 3 : Maureen O’Hara vs Gene Tierney

Good afternoon.
Maureen O’Hara vs Gene Tierney
Maureen O’Hara (2-0-0 Pts. 122 Avg. 61.00)
- Week 1 Defeated Cyd Charisse 62-37
- Week 2 Defeted Lauren Becall 60-36
VS
Gene Tierney (2-0-0 Pts. 127 Avg. 63.50)
- Week 1 Defeated Joan Blondell 79-14
- Week 2 Defeated Veronica Lake 48-44
If Gene doesn’t win I’m going to become Suicide Bomber in Iran.
You may have Excessive Babesleaga Preference Disorder (EBPD).
Well my Psych Doc said I was just bi-polar, OCD and Passive Aggressive with a little Aspergers thrown in.
Well, at least you recognize me. I mean, you.
They’re both thinking:
Who is this nutjob with the black electrical tape for a mustache and eyebrows? 🤔
That’s what Germany was thinking, 1939.
I heard Eva Braun had a mustache but refused to ever shave it off and it drove Adolf to being gay.
Saw it in The Boys From Brazilian.
I’ve always wondered. Why stop at just 94 Hitler Clones? Was it simply symbolic? Was 1894 a good year or something…or were they looking forward to 1994? Bill Clinton looks like he could have been a Hitler Clone gone bad.