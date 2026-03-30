Straight Line of the Day: Hey, Do You Have Excessive Wealth Disorder?

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What is Excessive Wealth Disorder?

We define Excessive Wealth Disorder (EWD) as a societal sickness resulting in the insatiable need to acquire more. EWD affects not only the excessively wealthy, but everyone in our society. 

EWD poses a massive threat to our planet, our society, and our wellbeing as individuals. We live on a planet with finite resources, yet EWD pushes the people who own corporations toward unfettered growth and unrestricted extraction of natural resources. As Americans with EWD, we are more interested in glorifying billionaires than supporting solutions for the public good. It doesn’t matter how much we have, we always feel that it isn’t enough.

The cure for this disorder exists. We must change the American Dream from an individualist fantasy to one that defines success by how well we care for each other.

The Excessive Wealth Disorder Institute

15 Comments

  1. More, more, more
    How do you like it? How do you like it?
    More, more, more
    How do you like it? How do you like it?
    More, more, more
    How do you like it? How do you like your dough?
    But if you want to know
    How I really feel
    Get those paychecks rolling
    Get the bonus going

    4
    Reply to this comment

  4. Re: “We Define”…

    My proscription:

    Factitious disorder treatment primarily involves psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), to address underlying psychological issues and manage behaviors, as there are no specific medications. The main goal is to reduce or stop the patient’s creation of symptoms and prevent unnecessary, risky medical procedures. A non-confrontational approach is key, as patients often deny the disorder and may move between doctors.

    You can pay the lady at the window on the way out.

    1
    Reply to this comment

    • Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), also known as fabricated or induced illness by carers (FII) or medical child abuse, and originally named Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSbP) after Munchausen syndrome, is a mental health disorder in which a caregiver creates the appearance of health problems in another person.

      The primary motive is believed to be a desire for attention and sympathy, often with an underlying inclination to lie and manipulate others (including health professionals).[4] Financial gain is also a motivating factor in some individuals with the disorder.

      FYI…

      1
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  5. Let me tell you how it will be
    There’s one for you, nineteen for me
    I got the greed, man
    Yeah, I got the need, man
    Should five percent appear too small
    Be thankful I don’t take it all
    ‘Cause I got needs, man
    So screw the taxman
    If you want to drive, I’ll buy the street
    (If you try to sit, sit) I’ll rent your seat
    (If you get too cold, cold) I’ll charge for booze
    (If you take a walk, walk) I’ll sell you shoes
    (Wealthman)

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    Reply to this comment

  7. Hey, Do You Have Excessive Wealth Disorder?

    No, but I am actively seeking exposure to the condition. I’m hoping that if I experience it myself, I will be more empathetic to those already suffering.

    3
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