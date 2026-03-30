Straight Line of the Day: Hey, Do You Have Excessive Wealth Disorder?

What is Excessive Wealth Disorder?
We define Excessive Wealth Disorder (EWD) as a societal sickness resulting in the insatiable need to acquire more. EWD affects not only the excessively wealthy, but everyone in our society.
EWD poses a massive threat to our planet, our society, and our wellbeing as individuals. We live on a planet with finite resources, yet EWD pushes the people who own corporations toward unfettered growth and unrestricted extraction of natural resources. As Americans with EWD, we are more interested in glorifying billionaires than supporting solutions for the public good. It doesn’t matter how much we have, we always feel that it isn’t enough.
The cure for this disorder exists. We must change the American Dream from an individualist fantasy to one that defines success by how well we care for each other.
More, more, more
How do you like it? How do you like it?
More, more, more
How do you like it? How do you like it?
More, more, more
How do you like it? How do you like your dough?
But if you want to know
How I really feel
Get those paychecks rolling
Get the bonus going
I replaced E.W.D. with E.D. and it made me laugh for the first time today. 😁
Why do I have the feeling that their “cure for this disorder” is them having more and me having less?
Re: “We Define”…
My proscription:
Factitious disorder treatment primarily involves psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), to address underlying psychological issues and manage behaviors, as there are no specific medications. The main goal is to reduce or stop the patient’s creation of symptoms and prevent unnecessary, risky medical procedures. A non-confrontational approach is key, as patients often deny the disorder and may move between doctors.
You can pay the lady at the window on the way out.
Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), also known as fabricated or induced illness by carers (FII) or medical child abuse, and originally named Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSbP) after Munchausen syndrome, is a mental health disorder in which a caregiver creates the appearance of health problems in another person.
The primary motive is believed to be a desire for attention and sympathy, often with an underlying inclination to lie and manipulate others (including health professionals).[4] Financial gain is also a motivating factor in some individuals with the disorder.
FYI…
Financial gain is my motivation for imposing this disorder on you all. The exact mechanism of how that would work is not clear.
Let me tell you how it will be
There’s one for you, nineteen for me
I got the greed, man
Yeah, I got the need, man
Should five percent appear too small
Be thankful I don’t take it all
‘Cause I got needs, man
So screw the taxman
If you want to drive, I’ll buy the street
(If you try to sit, sit) I’ll rent your seat
(If you get too cold, cold) I’ll charge for booze
(If you take a walk, walk) I’ll sell you shoes
(Wealthman)
“Wealth Excess Is Really Dopey”
WEIRD
Hey, Do You Have Excessive Wealth Disorder?
No, but I am actively seeking exposure to the condition. I’m hoping that if I experience it myself, I will be more empathetic to those already suffering.
All I ask is the chance to prove that money can’t make me happy
Do you have ETD? Excessive Taxation Disorder.
That does seem to be the number 1 side effect, i.e. off label use, for the treatment of EWD.
Even worse, Madmani says I am subject to NYC taxes because I know someone who lives there, where “wealth” is defined as “having a pulse and U.S. citizenship.”
Finally something a liberal said that I can get behind: Let’s all get the ad man!
I do not have EWD, but I do attend the meetings just for the networking opportunities.