Straight Line of the Day: Hey, Do You Have Excessive Wealth Disorder?

We define Excessive Wealth Disorder (EWD) as a societal sickness resulting in the insatiable need to acquire more. EWD affects not only the excessively wealthy, but everyone in our society.

EWD poses a massive threat to our planet, our society, and our wellbeing as individuals. We live on a planet with finite resources, yet EWD pushes the people who own corporations toward unfettered growth and unrestricted extraction of natural resources. As Americans with EWD, we are more interested in glorifying billionaires than supporting solutions for the public good. It doesn’t matter how much we have, we always feel that it isn’t enough.

The cure for this disorder exists. We must change the American Dream from an individualist fantasy to one that defines success by how well we care for each other.

The Excessive Wealth Disorder Institute