Science Nook 2: By Jove, I Think I’ve Got One!

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What happens to the humidity in a closed room, if you allow a bucket of water to evaporate?

And what happens to the bucket under a dehumidifier if you never empty it?

Eureka!

For a diagram of my perpetual motion machine, please send cash to me @ IMAO.

(The further amounts required will be revealed after receipt of each installment.)

5 Comments

    • Depends. Where I’m I when this happens?

      In order for you to see, light must reflect off an object and return to your retina. If you are inside the spaceship, imagine what you see before you turn on your headlights.

      If I’m outside the spaceship, I see all the light that emits from the ship in my direction..

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