Science Nook 2: By Jove, I Think I’ve Got One!

What happens to the humidity in a closed room, if you allow a bucket of water to evaporate?
And what happens to the bucket under a dehumidifier if you never empty it?
Eureka!
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What happens if you’re in a spaceship traveling at the speed of light and you turn the headlights on?
Depends. Where I’m I when this happens?
In order for you to see, light must reflect off an object and return to your retina. If you are inside the spaceship, imagine what you see before you turn on your headlights.
If I’m outside the spaceship, I see all the light that emits from the ship in my direction..