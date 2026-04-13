Babesleaga Group AL : Week 4 Results and Standings

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The tax man approacheth.

Results

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Who do you prefer?
81 votes · 81 answers
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Who do you prefer?
83 votes · 83 answers
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Who do you prefer?
83 votes · 83 answers
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Who do you prefer?
93 votes · 93 answers
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Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Maureen O’Hara4 – 0 – 024060.0013160.00 – 32.75
Ingrid Bergman4 – 0 – 022556.2513156.25 – 32.75
Gene Tierney3 – 1 – 022055.0012355.00 – 30.75
Veronica Lake2 – 2 – 021353.2514853.25 – 37.00
Cyd Charisse2 – 2 – 018847.0017447.00 – 43.50
Greer Garson1 – 3 – 08621.5023921.50 – 59.75
Lauren Bacall0 – 4 – 017142.7521642.75 – 54.00
Joan Blondell0 – 4 – 08721.7524821.75 – 62.00

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Lauren Bacall vs Joan Blondell
  • 2:00 pm Cyd Charisse vs Ingrid Bergman
  • 6:00 pm Greer Garson vs Gene Tierney
  • 8:00 pm Veronica Lake vs Maureen O’Hara

2 Comments

  1. Babes in the Belfry:
    “So there I was, all alone with what surely had to be one of the hottest babes alive that looks like Gene Tierney when….the bells started going off and we stuck our fingers in each other’s ears and continued making love”…

    Reply to this comment

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