Babesleaga Group AL : Week 4 Results and Standings

The tax man approacheth.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Maureen O’Hara
|4 – 0 – 0
|240
|60.00
|131
|60.00 – 32.75
|Ingrid Bergman
|4 – 0 – 0
|225
|56.25
|131
|56.25 – 32.75
|Gene Tierney
|3 – 1 – 0
|220
|55.00
|123
|55.00 – 30.75
|Veronica Lake
|2 – 2 – 0
|213
|53.25
|148
|53.25 – 37.00
|Cyd Charisse
|2 – 2 – 0
|188
|47.00
|174
|47.00 – 43.50
|Greer Garson
|1 – 3 – 0
|86
|21.50
|239
|21.50 – 59.75
|Lauren Bacall
|0 – 4 – 0
|171
|42.75
|216
|42.75 – 54.00
|Joan Blondell
|0 – 4 – 0
|87
|21.75
|248
|21.75 – 62.00
Week 5
- 10:00 am Lauren Bacall vs Joan Blondell
- 2:00 pm Cyd Charisse vs Ingrid Bergman
- 6:00 pm Greer Garson vs Gene Tierney
- 8:00 pm Veronica Lake vs Maureen O’Hara
Babes in the Belfry:
“So there I was, all alone with what surely had to be one of the hottest babes alive that looks like Gene Tierney when….the bells started going off and we stuck our fingers in each other’s ears and continued making love”…
Kinky.