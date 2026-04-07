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  6. Biden trades in his Corvette for a Dodge Hornet and is found months later parked at a Ben & Jerry’s.
    Secret Service:
    “We did everything by the book and had eyes on him 24/7. There must have some type of disturbance in the Space-Time Continuum.”

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