The fast lane of Interstate 4 near Tampa
How I feel waiting for the person in front of me when the light turns green.
Deadheading…
“I really should have taken a right turn at Albuquerque…”
“You need to put a little skin in the game, they said…”
Biden trades in his Corvette for a Dodge Hornet and is found months later parked at a Ben & Jerry’s.
Secret Service:
“We did everything by the book and had eyes on him 24/7. There must have some type of disturbance in the Space-Time Continuum.”
I’m ready to go but still waiting on the litle woman.
“A four-door sedan? I wouldn’t be caught . . . oh, never mind.”
“Who ordered the anatomically correct Malibu Barbie?”
♪ “And we’ll have fun, fun, fun ’til her daddy takes her tibia away.” ♪
Skull &Bones engages a new driver…
“Well, as you can see, Officer, I’m running late. Heh heh heh.”
🎶I been drivin’ all night my hands dead on the wheel🎶
Is this one of those underground car clubs?
IS THAT A SUPRA?!?!?!?!
Ghost Rider at his Uber side hustle.
How I arrive at every destination by using the “best routes” and time saving short cuts from Google Maps
Every Washington driver at a 4-way stop sign, just waiting for the other person to go first.
You’re dead, Jim.
But she was Plutononikan, Bones, definitely worth it.
That’s not illogical, Captain.
Another Ozempic success story.
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The fast lane of Interstate 4 near Tampa
How I feel waiting for the person in front of me when the light turns green.
Deadheading…
“I really should have taken a right turn at Albuquerque…”
“You need to put a little skin in the game, they said…”
Biden trades in his Corvette for a Dodge Hornet and is found months later parked at a Ben & Jerry’s.
Secret Service:
“We did everything by the book and had eyes on him 24/7. There must have some type of disturbance in the Space-Time Continuum.”
I’m ready to go but still waiting on the litle woman.
“A four-door sedan? I wouldn’t be caught . . . oh, never mind.”
“Who ordered the anatomically correct Malibu Barbie?”
♪ “And we’ll have fun, fun, fun ’til her daddy takes her tibia away.” ♪
Skull &Bones engages a new driver…
“Well, as you can see, Officer, I’m running late. Heh heh heh.”
🎶I been drivin’ all night my hands dead on the wheel🎶
Is this one of those underground car clubs?
IS THAT A SUPRA?!?!?!?!
Ghost Rider at his Uber side hustle.
How I arrive at every destination by using the “best routes” and time saving short cuts from Google Maps
Every Washington driver at a 4-way stop sign, just waiting for the other person to go first.
You’re dead, Jim.
But she was Plutononikan, Bones, definitely worth it.
That’s not illogical, Captain.
Another Ozempic success story.