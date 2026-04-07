Straight Line of the Day: So Hollywood’s Dead. What You Can Do: …

Hollywood R.I.P.
The Tablet | Mar 2026 | David Mikics
Hollywood, the most sublime dream factory ever known to humanity, has died. Official reports don’t include an exact time of death, but the end came after years on life support, sustained by a legion of CGI-enhanced superheroes.
… Its only child, television, and two grandchildren, video gaming and little TikTok, were distracted by family quarrels, and did not attend the funeral.
There’s always Uber…
Sell the rights for your image and likeness to AI before it takes your image from you…
… I’d like to try and build a hearse big enough to carry it and make a killing.
I’d like to teach the world to sing and make a killing.
Lol..you can start with Yoko.
K-Pop in Bollywood…
So Hollywood’s Dead. What You Can Do: …
nuke it from orbit to be on the safe side.
Help rigor mortis set in faster by not financially supporting either their warped views of reality or their poor quality products
…I could act like I care, but that might run afoul of the Screen Actors Guild…
Make every other theater seat six feet wide. Oh, and hookers, blow, weed and chicken wings in the other every other seat.
I’ll watch the memorial on YouTube.
I’d say set it on fire, but that was tried last year.