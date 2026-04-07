Straight Line of the Day: So Hollywood’s Dead. What You Can Do: …

Hollywood R.I.P.

The Tablet | Mar 2026 | David Mikics

Hollywood, the most sublime dream factory ever known to humanity, has died. Official reports don’t include an exact time of death, but the end came after years on life support, sustained by a legion of CGI-enhanced superheroes.

… Its only child, television, and two grandchildren, video gaming and little TikTok, were distracted by family quarrels, and did not attend the funeral.