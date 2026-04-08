Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/1/2026 : New Matches for 4/8/2026

Actress: Fiona Fullerton Nationality: Nigerian Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.