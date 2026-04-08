Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/1/2026 : New Matches for 4/8/2026

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Boy howdy do these Wednesdays come at ya fast like.

Results from 4/1/2026

(9) Tanya RobertsNo PreferenceOlga Bisera
186052

Lois ChilesNo PreferenceGrace Jones
240017

New Matches for 4/8/2026

Match 1

Mary Stovin (Kimberley Jones) vs Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mary Stovin2 – 5 – 0751 – 20 – 696
Kimberly Jones

Actress:Mary Stövin
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.

Mary Stovin

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Corinne Clery4 – 3 – 0727 – 8 – 507
Corinne Dufour

Actress:Corinne Cléry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.

Corinne Clery

Who do you prefer?
35 votes · 35 answers
Vote

Match 2

Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova) vs Emily Bolton (Manuela)

ContestantRecordTotal scores
Fiona Fullerton2 – 5 – 0607 – 14 – 987
Pola Ivanova

Actress:Fiona Fullerton
Nationality:Nigerian
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.

Fiona Fullerton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Emily Bolton1 – 6 – 0353 – 21 – 902
Manuela

Actress:Emily Bolton
Nationality:Aruban
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.

Emily Bolton

Who do you prefer?
33 votes · 33 answers
Vote

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