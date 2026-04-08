20 Comments

  4. Does farting burn calories? Do penguins have knees? And is the world flat?
    Also, is the Tooth Fairy real?

    That’s about it but I could have left something out. I wish I could google if I left anything out but that would be kinda freaky weird.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  10. . . . checking Mensa membership rolls for the name Ketanji Brown Jackson

    . . . searching for a humorous response for SLotD. Haven’t been successful yet!

    . . . asking when to expect the Spanish inquisition

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.