Yep. Behold Their Best and Brightest Answer to Everything.

Democrat Candidate Calls For Banning MAGA From Internet As ‘Punishment’ For Trump Votes

The Daily Caller | April 7, 2026 | Harold Hutchison

A Democratic candidate for a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives said supporters of President Donald Trump should not be allowed to post anything online for four years.

Suzanna Karatassos is running for a Georgia House seat currently held by Republican state Rep. Houston Gaines . . . . Karatassos, who calls herself a “progressive fighter” on her Instagram page, said in a since-deleted video that when Democrats begin “rebuilding” America, Trump supporters should face “punishment” for their votes.

“When this is all over and Trump’s gone and Democrats are back in charge and we’re rebuilding everything, the punishment for MAGA for voting for Trump three times needs to be they remove their internet access for four years,” Karatassos said. “That they cannot post videos or comments on social media for four straight years, so that none of us are subjected to their lies and misinformation while we are rebuilding the chaos that they caused the whole world and America gets to be without their BS online for 4 straight years.”

“Can we all agree to this?” she concluded in the video, which was shared on social media by other users after the candidate deleted the original.