Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 2 April 2026, 10:00 am “Good morning Miss Welch, looking a bit scholarly this morning.” “Well I have to study for today’s memes.’ “Oh?” We have words of wisdom from the Sowell man.” “I can dig it.” Winner 8. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891064 votes · 64 answersVote
Finding it impossible to vote, since there’s never been any method for entering a ten-way tie.
The traditional resolution is called “Super Smash Brothers”.
Miss Welch:
“See where the shadow of my right hand is pointing? You will most likely have lived your whole life without having someone as good as me.”
I’d watch “Hot Tub CPA”