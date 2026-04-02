Cartoons and Memes

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“Good morning Miss Welch, looking a bit scholarly this morning.”

“Well I have to study for today’s memes.’

“Oh?”

We have words of wisdom from the Sowell man.”

“I can dig it.”

Winner

8.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
64 votes · 64 answers
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