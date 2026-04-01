Straight Line of the Day: Pitch a New TV Special: “_________ _________________, Charlie Brown!” Posted by Oppo on 1 April 2026, 12:00 pm “FAFO Charlie Brown!”
“Hookers and Blow Charlie Brown!”
“Punch That Filthy Hippie, Charlie Brown!”
“Break Up That Telecommunications Monopoly, Charlie Brown!”
Now for context- the CEO of AT&T during its break up into the “Baby Bells” in the 1980’s was Charlie Brown. Yes, that was his actual name.
Where’s my obscury?
“We’re Putting You In Witness Protection, Charlie Brown “
“It’s a Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Protest, Charlie Brown!”
“Excuse me, It’s MA’AM, Charlie Brown!”
“Stay Away From That Little Red-haired Girl If You Know What’s Good For You, Charlie Brown “
Don’t be a blockhead Charlie Brown.
“What Did You Do With Lucy, Charlie Brown”
“Your Dead Relatives Voted For Democrats, Charlie Brown”
From “It’s a Fatwah, Charlie Brown”
“Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Jihad is all about,” said Linus.
“Lights, please.”
And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, a hoard of bandits came upon them, and a great murderous rage shone round about them: and they were sore afraid…..
“I’m your Huckleberry Charlie Brown.”
Go f*%# yourself, Charlie Brown
It’s Your Midlife Crisis Charlie Brown!
Charlie Brown buys a Mustang and spends his weekends BBQing and watching WWII documentaries.
Gimme tuna, Charlie Brown!
Epstein didn’t kill himself, Charlie Brown.
We had to put Snoopy down because of the Muslims, Charlie Brown.
We’re changing you to Charlotte Person Of Color, Charlie Brown.
Your teacher is grooming you, Charlie Brown.
Please hand out the BACON, Charlie Brown. (you are the Charlie Brownest)
“You can be Charlize Charlie Brown.”
Tell the devil I said “Hi” when you see him, Charlie Brown.
“Your Teacher Moonlights At Jack-In-The-Box Drive Through, Charlie Brown”
That’s a good one!
Extra helping ~~~
That zig-zaggy striped shirt is getting a little gamey after all these years, Charlie Brown.
Why’s Everybody Always Picking on You, Charlie Brown?
Good try for an obscury.
Fauci’s Got Snoopy, Charlie Brown!
Kill Muslims, Charlie Brown, before they start raping Sally!
Peppermint Patty finally does a self gender reveal for Charlie under the stars on home plate…”oooohhh Charlie!” 💕
(yes, Charlie finally hits a home run)
…coming soon to Netflix: ‘Peppermint Patty Does St. Paul’