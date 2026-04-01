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  10. From “It’s a Fatwah, Charlie Brown”

    “Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Jihad is all about,” said Linus.
    “Lights, please.”

    And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, a hoard of bandits came upon them, and a great murderous rage shone round about them: and they were sore afraid…..

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  25. Peppermint Patty finally does a self gender reveal for Charlie under the stars on home plate…”oooohhh Charlie!” 💕
    (yes, Charlie finally hits a home run)
    …coming soon to Netflix: ‘Peppermint Patty Does St. Paul’

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