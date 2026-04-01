Happy April Fool’s Day! May Pregnant Angels Help You With Your Chess Game Posted by Oppo on 1 April 2026, 11:00 am 1
So Robin Hood against the Sheriff of Nottingham?
And it ain’t looking too good for the Sheriff in chess…
Robin:
“It’s true, I shot the sheriff (crossbow mate), but I didn’t shoot no deputy.”
Damn, Chuck Norris works quick!
I wouldn’t sacrifice my bishop, if I were you…
I would if it was Lady Godiva on that horse instead of a Knight.
Hey! Isn’t that John Belushi play the whites?
“Is Death on the line?”