6 Comments

  1. So Robin Hood against the Sheriff of Nottingham?
    And it ain’t looking too good for the Sheriff in chess…
    Robin:
    “It’s true, I shot the sheriff (crossbow mate), but I didn’t shoot no deputy.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.