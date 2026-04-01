Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/25/2026 : New Matches for 4/1/2026

April’s Fools!
Results from 3/25/2026
|(16) Sue Vanner
|No Preference
|Kristina Wayborn
|116
|2
|99
|(6) Caroline Munro
|No Preference
|(14) Tima Hudson
|145
|2
|72
New Matches for 4/1/2026
Match 1
Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs (9) Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Biserra
|1 – 6 – 0
|339 – 16 – 1021
Actress: Olga Bisera Nationality: Bosnian Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.
VS
|Contestants
|Record
|Total Scores
|(9) Tanya Roberts
|6 – 1 – 0
|1071 – 3 – 595
Actress: Tanya Roberts Nationality: American Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.
Match 2
Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Grace Jones (May Day)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lois Chiles
|4 – 3 – 0
|710 – 14 – 604
Actress: Lois Chiles Nationality: American Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Grace Jones
|0 – 7 – 0
|101 – 25 – 1466
Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.
* Waves to Marilyn, hoping that she’ll wave back.