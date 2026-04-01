Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/25/2026 : New Matches for 4/1/2026

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April’s Fools!

Results from 3/25/2026

(16) Sue VannerNo PreferenceKristina Wayborn
116299

(6) Caroline MunroNo Preference(14) Tima Hudson
145272

New Matches for 4/1/2026

Match 1

Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs (9) Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Olga Biserra1 – 6 – 0339 – 16 – 1021
Felicca

Actress:Olga Bisera
Nationality:Bosnian
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.

Olga Bisera

VS

ContestantsRecordTotal Scores
(9) Tanya Roberts6 – 1 – 01071 – 3 – 595
Stacey Sutton

Actress:Tanya Roberts
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.

Tanya Roberts

Who do you prefer?
64 votes · 64 answers
Vote

Match 2

Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Grace Jones (May Day)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lois Chiles4 – 3 – 0710 – 14 – 604
Holly Goodhead

Actress:Lois Chiles
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.

Louis Chiles

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Grace Jones0 – 7 – 0101 – 25 – 1466
May Day

Actress:Grace Jones
Nationality:Jamaican
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.

Grace Jones

Who do you prefer?
65 votes · 65 answers
Vote

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