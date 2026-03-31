Almost Forgot About This (Part 2 of 2)

I’d wager everyone involved with this is still employed.
Coca Cola Confirms Training Employees ‘Try To Be Less White’
The Market | 2-22-2021 | Mish
Is Coca Cola sponsoring racism? That’s the claim. You be the judge.
‘Try To Be Less White’
When I first saw this story I was highly skeptical.
However, the training course is available online and Coca Cola is doing its best to try to back down from the course.
Here’s the course Confronting Racism, with Robin DiAngelo.
2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8:
Nah.
…gingers and the Winter brothers hardest hit…
I put a cap in her ass and stole her car. How am I doing?
As of last midnight to midnight tonight I won’t be believing a single word anyone says.
Which is different thannanybother day how, exactly?
Because as a student of history it’s interesting to note that April 1 has uncertain origins but likely stems from the 1582 adoption of the Gregorian calendar in France, which moved New Year’s Day from late March/April 1 to January 1. People slow to adopt the change were mocked as “April fools” and subjected to pranks.
Who were the Greg’s of the Gregorians anyway?
Greg Brady, obviously.That’s why we have months named for his step-sisters, Jan(uary) and Marcha, Marcha, Marcha!
And Greg Norman from that long line of pompous Aussies of Golf.
I stopped buying their products a couple years ago when this story first broke. I don’t know how to be less white, but I do know I’m not part of the problem (most violent crime in the USA is committed by one race, and it isn’t caucasians doing it), and I also know how to not support an organization that thinks I am.
I usually turn less white during the summer.