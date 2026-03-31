Almost Forgot About This (Part 2 of 2)

I’d wager everyone involved with this is still employed.

Coca Cola Confirms Training Employees ‘Try To Be Less White’

The Market | 2-22-2021 | Mish

Is Coca Cola sponsoring racism? That’s the claim. You be the judge.

‘Try To Be Less White’

When I first saw this story I was highly skeptical.

However, the training course is available online and Coca Cola is doing its best to try to back down from the course.

Here’s the course Confronting Racism, with Robin DiAngelo.