Almost Forgot About This (Part 2 of 2)

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I’d wager everyone involved with this is still employed.

Coca Cola Confirms Training Employees ‘Try To Be Less White’
The Market | 2-22-2021 | Mish

Is Coca Cola sponsoring racism? That’s the claim. You be the judge.

‘Try To Be Less White’

When I first saw this story I was highly skeptical.

However, the training course is available online and Coca Cola is doing its best to try to back down from the course.

Here’s the course Confronting Racism, with Robin DiAngelo.

2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8:

Nah.

9 Comments

  4. I stopped buying their products a couple years ago when this story first broke. I don’t know how to be less white, but I do know I’m not part of the problem (most violent crime in the USA is committed by one race, and it isn’t caucasians doing it), and I also know how to not support an organization that thinks I am.

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