Almost Forgot About This (Part 1 of 2)

That’s what happens when media just stop talking about certain things.

Mad King Joe won’t go! Dan McLaughlin rages at the shameless White House cover-up and says Bunker Biden’s orange-faced lies prove he’s the REAL threat to democracy

Daily Mail | 7/08/24 | Dan Mclaughlin

President Joe Biden and his Inner Circle Delusionists are hoping to brazen it out and prop up this past-its-expiry-date presidency.

Mad King Joe just won’t quit.

As he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in Friday’s primetime interview, ‘If the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me’ only then will he consider stepping back from the ticket. Maybe.