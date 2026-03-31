Almost Forgot About This (Part 1 of 2)

That’s what happens when media just stop talking about certain things.
Mad King Joe won’t go! Dan McLaughlin rages at the shameless White House cover-up and says Bunker Biden’s orange-faced lies prove he’s the REAL threat to democracy
Daily Mail | 7/08/24 | Dan Mclaughlin
President Joe Biden and his Inner Circle Delusionists are hoping to brazen it out and prop up this past-its-expiry-date presidency.
Mad King Joe just won’t quit.
As he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in Friday’s primetime interview, ‘If the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me’ only then will he consider stepping back from the ticket. Maybe.
That’s pretty bold talk for a half-brained fatuous man…
So I guess Barack is the Lord almighty to him.