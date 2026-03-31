My Job Description Just Got More Vague!

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According to HR, I am now multi-tasked with:

  • Conducting detailed work corridor and infrastructure analysis
  • Developing the concepts of operations and design
  • Collecting and analyzing real-time data
  • Evaluating system performance, safety impacts, and operational benefits
  • Stakeholder engagement

When the hell will I have time to do all this and still have a beer?

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