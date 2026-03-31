2 Comments

  1. One pill makes her angry
    And one pill makes her bawl
    And the ones that Schumer gives her
    Don’t do anything at all
    Go ask AOC
    When she’s on a roll
    And if you go chasing power
    And you know you’re going to fall
    Tell ’em a hookah-smoking communist
    Has given you the call
    He called AOC
    When he was just small
    When the men in the boardroom
    Get up and tell you where to go
    And you’ve just had some kind of meltdown
    And your mind is moving low
    Go ask AOC
    I think she’ll know
    When logic and proportion
    Have fallen sloppy dead
    And when Liz Warren is talking backwards
    And the Brat Queen runs with dread
    Remember what the voters said
    Keep your head
    Don’t turn commie red

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