Straight Line of the Day: So Why IS AOC Taking Crazy Pills? Posted by Oppo on 31 March 2026, 12:00 pm VIDEO: Will AOC Use Jan 6 PTSD as Excuse for Taking Crazy Pills?Rumble | March 30, 2026 | DUmmie FUnnies
One pill makes her angry
And one pill makes her bawl
And the ones that Schumer gives her
Don’t do anything at all
Go ask AOC
When she’s on a roll
And if you go chasing power
And you know you’re going to fall
Tell ’em a hookah-smoking communist
Has given you the call
He called AOC
When he was just small
When the men in the boardroom
Get up and tell you where to go
And you’ve just had some kind of meltdown
And your mind is moving low
Go ask AOC
I think she’ll know
When logic and proportion
Have fallen sloppy dead
And when Liz Warren is talking backwards
And the Brat Queen runs with dread
Remember what the voters said
Keep your head
Don’t turn commie red
When has she not taken crazy pills?