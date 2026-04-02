Straight Line of the Day: Hmm … What Would Be on a San Francisco Algebra Test?

San Francisco restores 8th-grade algebra after equity experiment backfires
Fox News | 3/25/26 | CJ Womack
The original policy, implemented roughly 12 years ago, was designed to give students more time to master foundational math before advancing. However, the results fell short of expectations, the Times reported.
“For years, San Francisco tried to achieve equity not by raising the floor, but by lowering the ceiling,” Stanford economist Thomas S. Dee told the Times. “It’s a problem we see nationally.”
If x = y, then yay! Let’s all go play women’s sports!
“If an unhoused person of uncertain racial and sexual identity passes 17 piles of feces on their way to the methadone clinic, how many millions will the Pelosis make? Don’t show your work, that is a biased social construct…”
“Don’t show that you work, either.”
Algebros:
“Dear Algebra, please stop asking us to find your X. She’s not coming back, and don’t ask Y.”
“X – #^ = @ Solve for Why Not – no fractions or factoids allowed “
“Hey, Ma, I’m studying factions!”
Student answers every question: “Algebra is racist!”
Teacher writes on paper: “I’d give you a B+ if grades weren’t racist too. One letter grade lost for failing to say algebra is also sexist. “
“How many bags of pilfered goods can you carry out of Walgreens before you become taxable as a commercial transport and begin to accrue fines as a rogue capitalist?”
Answer: As many as you want, if you are in a protected class, and vote Democrat.
I’m sorry, did you say “test”? That is an outmoded concept, an oppressive heteronormative requirement that we no longer abide by…
If Dominion multiplies every vote cast for Nancy Pelosi by 5, how many votes need to be cast for her to get credit for 5,000,000 ballots?