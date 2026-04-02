Straight Line of the Day: Hmm … What Would Be on a San Francisco Algebra Test?

San Francisco restores 8th-grade algebra after equity experiment backfires

Fox News | 3/25/26 | CJ Womack

The original policy, implemented roughly 12 years ago, was designed to give students more time to master foundational math before advancing. However, the results fell short of expectations, the Times reported.

“For years, San Francisco tried to achieve equity not by raising the floor, but by lowering the ceiling,” Stanford economist Thomas S. Dee told the Times. “It’s a problem we see nationally.”