Straight Line of the Day: Hmm … What Would Be on a San Francisco Algebra Test?

Posted by on

San Francisco restores 8th-grade algebra after equity experiment backfires
Fox News | 3/25/26 | CJ Womack

The original policy, implemented roughly 12 years ago, was designed to give students more time to master foundational math before advancing. However, the results fell short of expectations, the Times reported.

“For years, San Francisco tried to achieve equity not by raising the floor, but by lowering the ceiling,” Stanford economist Thomas S. Dee told the Times. “It’s a problem we see nationally.”

If x = y, then yay! Let’s all go play women’s sports!

10 Comments

  1. “If an unhoused person of uncertain racial and sexual identity passes 17 piles of feces on their way to the methadone clinic, how many millions will the Pelosis make? Don’t show your work, that is a biased social construct…”

    5
    Reply to this comment

  4. Student answers every question: “Algebra is racist!”
    Teacher writes on paper: “I’d give you a B+ if grades weren’t racist too. One letter grade lost for failing to say algebra is also sexist. “

    4
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.