Pottery Corner Posted by Oppo on 2 April 2026, 2:00 pm There once was a country, Iraq The U.S. decided to attack They bombed for awhile Then said, with a smile, …
There once was a country, Iraq
The U.S. decided to attack
They bombed for awhile
Then said, with a smile,
Our regime-change program’s on track
There once was a country, Iraq
The U.S. decided to attack
They bombed for awhile
Then said, with a smile,
If anyone dares, we’ll be back
Oops! I meant to make this about Iran.
Feel free to improvise.
Me improvise? Well that’s scary, ok, I’ll make it about Russia, no wait, N.Korea, …Chiiiiinnna!
Cuba:
“Hey gringos what are we chopped liver”?
There once was a country, Iran
Run by a crazy Imam
He said “kill every Jew”
“And the Americans too”
Now the Imam is Spam, hot damn!
There once was a country I ran
As head of the Khomeini clan
I should have retired
But Trump said “You’re fired!”
And that’s when Shahab hit the fan
Oppo thought that Iraq was Iran,
Took some time to catch on to the plan.
Commentators came through
As they most always do
So the punchlines make sense. We the man!!!
Oppo was sent to detention
For not really paying attention:
AOC / AOL?
Iran / Iraq? What the hell —
Ms. Welch is on a beach, did I mention?
There once was a country, Iran
In need of a new top man
A flying shrapnel hunk
Chopped off his junk
Their mullah is now queen of the trans
There once was a country, Iran
A country with no real game plan
Ayatollahs go boom
Filling tomb after tomb
Ongoing search for another madman
There was a country, called Iran
Who just couldn’t get with the plan,
Their ladies were tired of all black attire,
Then America came in with the fire,
While true morals, their leaders lacked,
Where no goat or young child was protected,
Until the best President, was finally elected,
with the calzones,
To come in and save everyones day….
Thank you for your attention to this yuuuge message…