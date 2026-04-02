11 Comments

  9. There was a country, called Iran
    Who just couldn’t get with the plan,
    Their ladies were tired of all black attire,
    Then America came in with the fire,
    While true morals, their leaders lacked,
    Where no goat or young child was protected,
    Until the best President, was finally elected,
    with the calzones,
    To come in and save everyones day….

    Thank you for your attention to this yuuuge message…

    2
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