Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from3/27/2026 : New Matches for 4/3/2026

I’m ready for my Intern testing Mr. Walrus.
Results from 3/27/2026
|(4) Famke Janssen
|No Preference
|(6) Molly Peters
|122
|1
|67
|Serena Gordon
|No Preference
|Marye Guy Mitsuoko
|99
|3
|57
Matches for 4/3/2026
Match 1
Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mie Hama
|0 – 5 – 0
|190 – 6 – 865
Actress: Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Michelle Yeoh
|2 – 3 – 0
|353 – 6 – 646
Actress: Michelle Yeoh Nationality: Malaysian Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.
Match 2
Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs (1) Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|1 – 4 – 0
|324 – 8 – 612
Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(1) Teri Hatcher
|5 – 0 – 0
|1052 – 1 – 194
Actress: Teri Hatcher Nationality: American Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.