Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from3/27/2026 : New Matches for 4/3/2026

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I’m ready for my Intern testing Mr. Walrus.

Results from 3/27/2026

(4) Famke JanssenNo Preference(6) Molly Peters
122167

Serena GordonNo PreferenceMarye Guy Mitsuoko
99357

Matches for 4/3/2026

Match 1

Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mie Hama0 – 5 – 0190 – 6 – 865
Kissy Suzuki

Actress:Mie Hama
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

Mie Hama

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Michelle Yeoh2 – 3 – 0353 – 6 – 646
Wai Lin

Actress:Michelle Yeoh
Nationality:Malaysian
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.

Michelle Yeoh

Who do you prefer?
44 votes · 44 answers
Vote

Match 2

Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs (1) Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Akiko Wakabayashi1 – 4 – 0324 – 8 – 612
Aki

Actress:Akiko Wakabayashi
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.

Akiko Wakabayashi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(1) Teri Hatcher5 – 0 – 01052 – 1 – 194
Paris Carver

Actress:Teri Hatcher
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.

Teri Hatcher

Who do you prefer?
49 votes · 49 answers
Vote

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