Welcome to IMAO! It Was a Typical Night at One of Our Work-From-Home Locations Posted by Oppo on 3 April 2026, 11:00 am It’s still unclear who ordered the dumpster full of gravel.
Well that hot little Intern that looks like Elly May in hot pants probably thought the Boss Man said “Order gravel”.. instead of “Travel Order.”
I count only one cop car, hardly typical.
The neighbors on the right have a little pet graveyard going. Very concerning.
Have you ever known of a neighborhood “Cat Lady” that didn’t have one…somewhere? 😺
“Work from home” is an urban myth..,
… or an oxymoron.
Or not really a thing.