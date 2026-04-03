Man Out on Bail After Scamming Prospective Truck Drivers Out of Thousands With Fraudulent Trucking School
CDLLife.com | 3/26/26 | Wimberly Patton
Man Out on Bail After Scamming Prospective Truck Drivers Out of Thousands With Fraudulent Trucking School
CDLLife.com | 3/26/26 | Wimberly Patton
What Would a Fraudulent Trucking School Teach Students?
Keep on…
Double-clutching is a waste of time…
Lesson 1: How to use Google Translate for a written test
Lesson 2: Log Books as Historical Fiction
Your homework tonight – watch “Smokey and the Bandit”…
Author of article, Wimberly Patton:
“Wommel, you wascally wascal! I wed your book!”
Avoid Tiger Woods.
Dimocrat Spin Machine:
Trump University and now Trump Trucking School. Gimme a break-
James Carville
(Hello, I’m Carville..James Carville)
I really don’t know. I am still waiting for the book I ordered on the internet called “How To Scam People on the Internet”.
…to better research trucking schools before sending them your money.
Remember, when backing up, if you hear something go “crunch” it might be time to apply the brakes.
When I am backing up, my dashboard shows a movie. Same movie every time, some guy screaming while getting run over.
You have 18 wheels, so you can keep going if one or two of them are flat
Always pull into diners with gum-snapping waitresses.
Truck stop hooker or undercover cop?
How to avoid the red states from here to there.
White people, white lines or white powder, pick one.
Physics or dashboard Jesus? Only one is forgiving.
What Would a Fraudulent Trucking School Teach Students?
Don’t get caught.