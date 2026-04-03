For $18 Million, I Could Have Absolutely No Effect Either

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“Whoever it is, we’re against it.”

Liberal Group Warns That Trump Could Have Two More Supreme Court Picks
The New York Times | April 3, 2026 | Reid Epstein

For now, none of the nine Supreme Court justices have announced plans to retire . . .

That isn’t stopping Demand Justice from preparing a multimillion-dollar effort to oppose potential Trump Supreme Court appointees before they happen — with a warning that Mr. Trump could be replacing two justices this year.

Josh Orton, the president of Demand Justice, said the project would cost $3 million to start and $15 million more if vacancies occurred and Mr. Trump nominated a successor to the court.

Either the $18 million would be ineffective, or it would be used to bribe senators effectively.

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