For $18 Million, I Could Have Absolutely No Effect Either

“Whoever it is, we’re against it.”

Liberal Group Warns That Trump Could Have Two More Supreme Court Picks

The New York Times | April 3, 2026 | Reid Epstein

For now, none of the nine Supreme Court justices have announced plans to retire . . .

That isn’t stopping Demand Justice from preparing a multimillion-dollar effort to oppose potential Trump Supreme Court appointees before they happen — with a warning that Mr. Trump could be replacing two justices this year.

…

Josh Orton, the president of Demand Justice, said the project would cost $3 million to start and $15 million more if vacancies occurred and Mr. Trump nominated a successor to the court.