Friday Night Open Thread: Movie Ideas

PLOT:
The main character books an all-inclusive 2-week voyage on a festive partying cruise line. Not trusting his self-discipline with unlimited no-extra-cost booze, he purchases the Nanny Package, to have a responsible person to supervise him.
When the (naturally, good-looking) nanny objects, he points out the loophole in the program — it doesn’t specify that the supervised person must be a kid.
SURPRISING PLOT TWIST:
The main character is not a transsexual or lesbian.
Feel free to throw out your own ideas.
It was Sheldon Cooper without a doubt.
Aliens land at the capitol and expertly explain how stupid socialism is. Congress immediately slashes the entire budget by 230%. The other nations of the world follow suit. The aliens wave their tentacles and fly back off into space. Chuck Norris’s voice booms down from the heavens “You’re welcome”
End.
Bonus ends credit cut scene:
Gene Roddenbury weeping softly.
Movie idea:
Who Moved My Cheese?!
Action Packed!