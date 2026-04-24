Friday Night Open Thread: Movie Ideas

PLOT:

The main character books an all-inclusive 2-week voyage on a festive partying cruise line. Not trusting his self-discipline with unlimited no-extra-cost booze, he purchases the Nanny Package, to have a responsible person to supervise him.

When the (naturally, good-looking) nanny objects, he points out the loophole in the program — it doesn’t specify that the supervised person must be a kid.

SURPRISING PLOT TWIST:

The main character is not a transsexual or lesbian.