Mars Curiosity Rover Makes a Big Find on the Red Planet
Nautilus Magazine | April 23, 2026 | Jake Currie
With all the excitement over sending scientists back to the moon, it’s easy to forget we’ve already got a pair of talented chemists on Mars: the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. …
Now, new research published in Nature Communications details Curiosity’s latest find—never-before-seen organic compounds, including one with a structure similar to DNA precursors. ….
Curiosity extracted samples from clay deposits from Gale crater, broke them down with on-board chemicals, and analyzed them with gas chromatography–mass spectrometry. …the rover found more than 20 organic molecules, including some surprising large compounds.
One was a nitrogen-bearing molecule with a structure similar to DNA precursors and another was a benzothiophene, a double-ringed organic molecule containing sulfur, likely brought to the planet via meteorite.
Curiosity Rover Makes a Big Find on the Red Planet: …
A huge sign; I wonder what it says? 🤔
Ray Walston’s extended family. Turns out that as a joke on Sheila Jackson-Lee, they hid the flag Neil Armstrong planted on Mars. At least that’s the conspiracy theory Jackson-Lee’s family told the coven on The View. Whoopi and Joy agreed and the brain dead audience applauded, so that settles it.
Curiosity Rover Makes a Big Find on the Red Planet: Second-World Problems
… tons of recreational space, but no real atmosphere…
… that it should have turned left at designated point “Albuquerque”…
I’m glad Curiosity got sent to Mars – though it should have gotten an even worse sentence after killing my uncle.
Toll booths. Rover forgot to bring a shipload of dimes.