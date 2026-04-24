Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/17/2026 : New Matches for 4/24/2026

Wake me when my tour of guest hosting is over.
Results from 4/17/2026
|(8) Jill St. John
|No Preference
|(3) Sophie Marceau
|122
|1
|61
|(2) Jacquline Bisset
|No Preference
|Serena Scott Thomas
|184
|0
|8
New Matches for 4/24/2026
Match 1
Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kim Basinger
|3 – 2 – 0
|494 – 3 – 358
Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger
Age: 71, born 8 December 1953
Country of origin: United States
Height: 5′ 6″
Relationship Status: In a relationship
Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.
Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|3 – 2 – 0
|537 – 8 – 628
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.
Match 2
Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush) vs (10) Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Barbara Carerra
|3 – 2 – 0
|470 – 4 – 517
Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury
Age: 79, born 31 December 1945
Country of origin: Nicaragua
Currently Residing In: United States
Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10) Rosemund Pike
|4 – 1 – 0
|689 – 9 – 385
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
Oh no I’ve been “Jinx”ed!
Met Halle in a bar in Encino once:
Halle: “Where do you see yourself 5 beers from now?”
“In the Berry patch?”
I couldn’t talk I was so freaked out:
It was probably something like – “I love you berry much wong time.”💋
“How far a walk is it to your place.?”