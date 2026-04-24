Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/17/2026 : New Matches for 4/24/2026

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Wake me when my tour of guest hosting is over.

Results from 4/17/2026

(8) Jill St. JohnNo Preference(3) Sophie Marceau
122161

(2) Jacquline BissetNo PreferenceSerena Scott Thomas
18408

New Matches for 4/24/2026

Match 1

Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kim Basinger3 – 2 – 0494 – 3 – 358
Domino Petachi

Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger

Age: 71, born 8 December 1953

Country of origin:  United States

Height: 5′ 6″

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.

Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.

Kim Basinger

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Halle Berry3 – 2 – 0537 – 8 – 628
Jinx

Actress:Halle Berry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

Halle Berry

Who do you prefer?
31 votes · 31 answers
Vote

Match 2

Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush) vs (10) Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Carerra3 – 2 – 0470 – 4 – 517
Fatima Blush

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

Barbara Carrera

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(10) Rosemund Pike4 – 1 – 0689 – 9 – 385
Miranda Frost

Actress:Rosamund Pike
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.

Rosemund Pike

Who do you prefer?
32 votes · 32 answers
Vote

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