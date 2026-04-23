International Crime, Part 1

I don’t think any IMAO’er is Brazilian. But you never know.

Lefty love boat: Greta Thunberg’s freedom flotilla rocked by sexual misconduct allegations

NY Post | 4/18/26 | Gabrielle Fahmy, David Spector

They’re going to need a bigger boat!

Greta Thunberg’s freedom flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona Sunday for another anti-Israel voyage to Gaza, has been rocked by scandal after one of its woke leaders was accused of “sexual misconduct” with at least three volunteers.

“A senior leader within the flotilla — a member of the steering committee, the highest governing body of the organization — engaged in sexual relations with multiple activists while on the boat heading to Gaza. Not one person. Not two. Three different individuals,” claimed Palestinian group Heart of Falastin in a social media post earlier this week.