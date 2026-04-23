International Crime, Part 1

I don’t think any IMAO’er is Brazilian. But you never know.
Lefty love boat: Greta Thunberg’s freedom flotilla rocked by sexual misconduct allegations
NY Post | 4/18/26 | Gabrielle Fahmy, David Spector
They’re going to need a bigger boat!
Greta Thunberg’s freedom flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona Sunday for another anti-Israel voyage to Gaza, has been rocked by scandal after one of its woke leaders was accused of “sexual misconduct” with at least three volunteers.
“A senior leader within the flotilla — a member of the steering committee, the highest governing body of the organization — engaged in sexual relations with multiple activists while on the boat heading to Gaza. Not one person. Not two. Three different individuals,” claimed Palestinian group Heart of Falastin in a social media post earlier this week.
Now, take note, fellow travellers:
“To do it on the boat, while heading to a nation undergoing genocide, with volunteers who are under your authority . . . is a clear violation of ethics and power.”
Stop laughing, and continue reading:
One Brazilian group named the alleged horndog as activist Thiago Avila.
“On a ship carrying humanitarian aid, a Brazilian shows up with his d— swinging and the only thing he manages to do is f— and get arrested,” Anti Esquerda Esquerda Club, a group that describes itself as criticizing the left from the left, wrote on X Tuesday, pointing the finger at Avila …
He pointed something back.
Join the Anti E-squirta E-squirta Club today!
Heart of Phallus-in, you mean…
“Free, free pal’s stain!”
From the river to deceit.
If it was consensual where’s the beef?
https://quickshare.samsungcloud.com/kUVQYzqYpbbd
You would think having Greta around would kill all boners.
…Is a Brazilian, has a Brazilian… it’s all semantics…