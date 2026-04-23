Straight Line of the Day: What Would a Cuban Granma Tell You?

Posted by on

State Department, Cuban Regime Confirm ‘Secret’ Talks in Havana
PJ Media | 04/20/2026 | Sarah Anderson

On April 10, something happened in Cuba that hasn’t happened in a decade: a U.S. government plane touched down outside of Guantánamo Bay.   

We have confirmation of this from the Cuban regime via their official Communist Party propaganda newspaper, Granma

Granma?

11 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.