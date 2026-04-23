Straight Line of the Day: What Would a Cuban Granma Tell You?

State Department, Cuban Regime Confirm ‘Secret’ Talks in Havana
PJ Media | 04/20/2026 | Sarah Anderson
On April 10, something happened in Cuba that hasn’t happened in a decade: a U.S. government plane touched down outside of Guantánamo Bay.
We have confirmation of this from the Cuban regime via their official Communist Party propaganda newspaper, Granma.
Granma?
What Would a Cuban Granma Tell You?
“I’m old enough to remember when the pinche gringos tried to invade us on the Bay of Hillaries.”
“Spill the wine, take that pearl”
Granma Headline: “Cuba Demands Americans Pay Che Guevara NIL Royalties!”
“When I was your rage . . . “
…I had to WALK to America. Uphill both ways in the snow!
Eat your breakfast sonny, that’s Che Brand quality gruel there … 3 of 5 orphans can’t tell the difference.
Shut up and eat your sand!
In all seriousness, Granma was the name of the boat that Castro used to return to Cuba to launch the revolution.
He was on a 3 hr tour.
What Would a Cuban Granma Tell You?
Puff it, don’t suck it.
Ha ha, Yankee, Mamdani do commie dictator right, better than Fidel but play beisbol like la muchacha.