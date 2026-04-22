Straight Line of the Day: What Can We Learn From Mayan Astronomy?

For that matter, what can we learn from Boise Public Radio?
What We Can Learn From Mayan Astronomy
Boise Public Radio | April 6, 2026
Gerardo Aldana is a professor at University of California, Santa Barbara. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Aldana about Mayan astronomy, Mesoamerican culture, and the importance of Indigenous knowledge.
“If we think of Indigenous cultures and their approaches, especially Mesoamerican cultures and their approaches to astronomy, it wasn’t to transform and control nature,” Aldana said. “It was to find ways to open up dialogues with nature so that now your engagement with your environment can be a productive and a healthy one.”
Bwa-haa-haa-ha!
By the way, Nature tries resolutely and incessantly to kill you.
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“Nephilim . . . Goliath . . . Anak . . . Peru . . . Mounds of Southern Ohio . . . Cannibalism”
What Can We Learn From Mayan Astronomy?
Don’t eat the mushrooms or peyote unless you want your own personal little private Planetarium.🍄
Got dang trees are all cordial to your face, but you should hear how they talk about you behind your back.
More than we learned from urine astrology?
A little blood-letting goes a long way towards keeping the heavens from raining down death… until it doesn’t…
The environment always wins, in the long term…
I heard the Mayans predicted the failed U.S. Invasion of Cuba – ‘The Bay of Hillaries’