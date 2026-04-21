5 Comments

  1. Sheriff Andy:
    “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?”
    Goober:
    “We found it floatin in the bay Andy with a note attached from someone called Ginger and Maryanne and..
    Sheriff Andy:
    “I wasn’t talking to you Goob but thanks..I was asking Jacque Cousteau here about it.”
    Reporter Oppo looking on:
    “Damn..it looks just like the player I had the first time I heard the Beatles on vinyl…’I wanna hold your hand’..good times.”

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