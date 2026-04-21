Welcome to IMAO! Feds Seize IMAO Electronics Hub: Broadcasting May Be Spotty For Next Few Hours Posted by Oppo on 21 April 2026, 11:00 am
Sheriff Andy:
“What’s the frequency, Kenneth?”
Goober:
“We found it floatin in the bay Andy with a note attached from someone called Ginger and Maryanne and..
Sheriff Andy:
“I wasn’t talking to you Goob but thanks..I was asking Jacque Cousteau here about it.”
Reporter Oppo looking on:
“Damn..it looks just like the player I had the first time I heard the Beatles on vinyl…’I wanna hold your hand’..good times.”
“Gotta nip it in the bud!”
Good thing they don’t know about the back-up transmitter.
D’OH!
Couldn’t get a regular old mitter, eh? Had to bow to the spirit of the age…
Have Afroman do a song about it.