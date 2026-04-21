Trump: “And this is only a half-chub. “
Trump
“This is what the average Black Man’s penis looks like. They have the biggest penises, except for Obama, he took after his mother’s side because I heard she came from a long line of Micro Penises. But make no mistake about it ..White Men have great penises too..and ever who invented that little blue pull is a frickin genius I can tell you that.”
I gotcher cease-fire extension right here … RIGHT HERE!
Trump, stumping the schwing states.
“I was showing off my awesome new belt buckle, but the media went and spoiled my photo-op.”
President Trump “blessing the mic”
Speak now or forever hold your piece!
Mr. President, how do you explain your popularity with the Kardashians?
Getting ready to hopscotch over the Middle East…
Trump decides to let his dick do the talking with the idiot media.
“Mike, Mike, get out of the shot already…”
“WANG (1490 AM) is a radio station licensed to Biloxi, Mississippi. Owned by Telesouth Communications, it broadcasts a talk radio format.”
– Wikipedia
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Trump: “And this is only a half-chub. “
Trump
“This is what the average Black Man’s penis looks like. They have the biggest penises, except for Obama, he took after his mother’s side because I heard she came from a long line of Micro Penises. But make no mistake about it ..White Men have great penises too..and ever who invented that little blue pull is a frickin genius I can tell you that.”
I gotcher cease-fire extension right here … RIGHT HERE!
Trump, stumping the schwing states.
“I was showing off my awesome new belt buckle, but the media went and spoiled my photo-op.”
President Trump “blessing the mic”
Speak now or forever hold your piece!
Mr. President, how do you explain your popularity with the Kardashians?
Getting ready to hopscotch over the Middle East…
Trump decides to let his dick do the talking with the idiot media.
“Mike, Mike, get out of the shot already…”
“WANG (1490 AM) is a radio station licensed to Biloxi, Mississippi. Owned by Telesouth Communications, it broadcasts a talk radio format.”
– Wikipedia