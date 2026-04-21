12 Comments

  2. Trump
    “This is what the average Black Man’s penis looks like. They have the biggest penises, except for Obama, he took after his mother’s side because I heard she came from a long line of Micro Penises. But make no mistake about it ..White Men have great penises too..and ever who invented that little blue pull is a frickin genius I can tell you that.”

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