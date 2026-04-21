Straight Line of the Day: Let’s Invent a New Conspiracy Theory Posted by Oppo on 21 April 2026, 12:00 pm The old ones are getting a little rusty.
Hernán Cortés was a Gay Cold Blooded Killer.
Adam was framed.
General Mills puts iron in their cereals so they can round people up with magnets in the near future.
It makes sense if you think about it.
Major Pharmaceutical Co.:
“We now have a drug for that.” 😏
Trump and Netanyahu are in cahoots with grateful Iranian mullahs and military leaders to cure their acute cases of body dysmorphia.
Ok. Let’s.
Eric Clapton shot the deputy.
Hunter Biden killed Beau so he could boink his widow.
Tucker Carlson is having Candice Owen’s love child…
Refereeing of professional sports is a plot to distract ordinary people from the progressive expansion…
Let’s Invent a New Conspiracy Theory… Yeah, cause that’s what “THEY” want you to do.
No need actually. Conspiracy theories invent themselves, and within 6 months are called “facts”
UK PM Starmer to send all UK illegals to the Falkland Islands.