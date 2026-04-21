Man, I Wish People Could Just Speak English

The more I read of this press statement, the less I understand it.

US, Philippines unveil 4,000-acre supply chain zone in the Island of Luzon under Pax Silica push

Gulf News | 04/17/2026

OK; good start. Something about 4,000 acres in the Phillippines. I assume the rest will be explained in the article.

MANILA: The United States and the Philippines have announced plans for a 4,000-acre “Economic Security Zone” in Luzon (ESZ),

Oh, so it’s not just 4,000 acres — it’s an Economic Security Zone (ESZ). I guess that will be explained as well.

a new industrial hub

i.e., a physical location?

meant to strengthen supply chains for critical goods

like, reduce the need for trucks to move materials from one location to another?

and deepen allied manufacturing ties,

Um, make the trading partners more familiar with each other? Like, sharing cafeteria tables and so forth? Otherwise, won’t their ties be as close as the next phone call, email, or signed document?

according to a US State Department fact sheet and a post by Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg.

Did his staff create both of those for him? If so, then why do we need him?

The project, about 1,618.7 hectares (16,187,000 square metres, about 16.187 square km)

Does that equal 4,000 acres? Hectares, square metres, square km, acres — what’s with all the conversion of units?

is being described as the first “AI-native investment acceleration hub”

I’m not sure if those terms go together to make sense. I’ve tried until my head hurts. Hence this post.

under “Pax Silica”,

What’s that now?

a US-led initiative

That I understand.

aimed at building secure supply chains

Like, armed guards for the transport trucks? Password-protected emails? What?

among partner countries.

Who else?

Officials said the site is intended to help secure inputs vital to American supply chains

Which I guess makes sense if the “inputs” are made on-site and don’t have to transit anywhere.

while giving allies a platform

Like, a factory floor?

to manufacture together more efficiently.

So . . . a factory floor.

In a Tweet on X, Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg said:

“Today we announced plans for a historic 4,000-acre Economic Security Zone in the Philippines—the first AI-native investment acceleration hub under Pax Silica. This purpose-built platform will secure inputs vital to American supply chains and transform how allies manufacture together.”

His words — or his staff’s words — were issued, but nothing came out.

.

Also:

Did some low-level staffer substitute the Russian flag for the Phillippine flag?

Russian Flag:

Phillippine Flag:

.

I’d bet money that those are two folding tables.