Babesleaga Group AL : Week 5 : Results and Standings

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The end draws nigh.

Results

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Who do you prefer?
77 votes · 77 answers
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74 votes · 74 answers
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68 votes · 68 answers
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Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Maureen O’Hara5 – 0 – 028857.6015657.60 – 31.20
Ingrid Bergman5 – 0 – 026753.4016353.40 – 32.60
Gene Tierney4 – 1 – 028156.2013056.20 – 26.00
Veronica Lake2 – 3 – 023847.6019647.00 – 39.20
Cyd Charisse2 – 3 – 022044.0021644.00 – 43.20
Lauren Bacall1 – 4- – 022344.6024144.60 – 48.20
Greer Garson1 – 4 – 09318.6030018.60 – 60.00
Joan Blondell0 – 5 – 011222.4030022.40 – 60.00

Week 6

  • 10:00 am Cyd Charisse vs Greer Garson
  • 2:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Laren Bacall
  • 6:00 pm Ingrid Bergman vs Maureen O’Hara
  • 8:00 pm Joan Blondell vs Veronica Lake

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