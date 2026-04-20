Babesleaga Group AL : Week 5 : Results and Standings

The end draws nigh.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Maureen O’Hara
|5 – 0 – 0
|288
|57.60
|156
|57.60 – 31.20
|Ingrid Bergman
|5 – 0 – 0
|267
|53.40
|163
|53.40 – 32.60
|Gene Tierney
|4 – 1 – 0
|281
|56.20
|130
|56.20 – 26.00
|Veronica Lake
|2 – 3 – 0
|238
|47.60
|196
|47.00 – 39.20
|Cyd Charisse
|2 – 3 – 0
|220
|44.00
|216
|44.00 – 43.20
|Lauren Bacall
|1 – 4- – 0
|223
|44.60
|241
|44.60 – 48.20
|Greer Garson
|1 – 4 – 0
|93
|18.60
|300
|18.60 – 60.00
|Joan Blondell
|0 – 5 – 0
|112
|22.40
|300
|22.40 – 60.00
Week 6
- 10:00 am Cyd Charisse vs Greer Garson
- 2:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Laren Bacall
- 6:00 pm Ingrid Bergman vs Maureen O’Hara
- 8:00 pm Joan Blondell vs Veronica Lake