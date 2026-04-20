15 Comments

  2. I have a theory. This theory which belongs to me is my theory. My theory is along the following lines. All Norwegian mounds are thin at one end, much MUCH thicker in the middle, and then thin again at the far end. That is the theory that I have and which is mine, and what it is too.

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  7. I think that shifting the focus from mounds as primarily mortuary structures to mounds as primarily ritual structures that were sometimes also used for burials, we can get closer to understanding what lies behind the mound phenomenon in general, or sumthin’.

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