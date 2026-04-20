Straight Line of the Day: Hmmm … What Were Your Old Thoughts on the Norwegian Iron Age Mound? Posted by Oppo on 20 April 2026, 12:00 pm New Thoughts on Norwegian Iron Age MoundArchaeology Magazine | March 31, 2026
And when I awoke I was alone.
This bird had flown jack.
So I lit a fire,
Isn’t it good Norwegian wood? 🪵
Fun Fact: Joe Biden always felt Beatles songs had hidden messages if you played them jack-words.
Yes..i heard he was playing them in the Oval Office right until the 🔚
I have a theory. This theory which belongs to me is my theory. My theory is along the following lines. All Norwegian mounds are thin at one end, much MUCH thicker in the middle, and then thin again at the far end. That is the theory that I have and which is mine, and what it is too.
I’ll bet Oppo has some theories about Norwegian mounds, if you know what I mean, eh, eh!!
Lovely curvage, the Norwegian mound.
Norwegian mounds give me Norwegian wood. 🙂↔️
I heard Norwegian wood is a soft wood like a wooden match.
Gee, it’s been so long since I’ve thought about that.
My thoughts were that the hight of the mound gave pitchers an unfair advantage and there must have been a lot of uneventful 1-0 games in those days.
Sometimes you feel like a nut. The Norwegian Iron Age don’t.
I think that shifting the focus from mounds as primarily mortuary structures to mounds as primarily ritual structures that were sometimes also used for burials, we can get closer to understanding what lies behind the mound phenomenon in general, or sumthin’.
Sorry, it’s Ferrous Bjøjlår’s day off.
I like my Norweigian mounds in pairs.
Completely ignorant of history and customs, today’s Irony Age Norwegian population bury their dead face down, in upside-down burial pits.