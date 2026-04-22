Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/15/2026 : New Matches for 4/22/2026

Life is like a box of chocolates, every Bond girl voting is delicious!
Results from 4/15/2026
|Maryam d’Abo
|No Preference
|Leila Shnna
|128
|2
|32
|Carole Bouquet
|No Preference
|89
|4
|52
New Matches for 4/22/2026
Match 1
(13) Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier) vs Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Carey Lowell
|5 – 2 – 0
|1014 – 11 – 631
Actress: Carey Lowell Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|3 – 4 – 0
|751 – 8 – 350
Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson Nationality: American Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.
Match 2
Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora) vs (5) Ana de Armas (Paloma)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Talisa Soto
|3 – 4 – 0
|669 – 23 – 865
Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(5) Ana de Armas
|6 – 1 – 0
|963 – 11 – 475
Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.
An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.
Or….
That box of chocolates could have been what killed her courtesy of JFK and RFK.