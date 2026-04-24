Bear News — Again?

Hey; we reported on this in November, 2024. But it’s still funny.

Three people sentenced to jail for bear-suit insurance scam in California

https://www.theguardian.com | Sat 18 Apr 2026 | Eric Berger

When it comes to the California department of insurance, don’t poke the bear.

That is the lesson three individuals in Los Angeles learned recently when they were sentenced to jail time for an insurance fraud scheme in which they staged attacks on high-end vehicles by having a person dress up in a bear costume – then pretending that person was an actual bear.