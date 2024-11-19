Not Bear News, Again

‘Bear’ wrecking luxury cars actually person in costume, insurance suspects arrested: US agency

straitstimes.com | Nov 14, 2024

LOS ANGELES – Four people who allegedly had a person dressed as a bear damaging their own luxury cars in a bid to defraud insurance companies were arrested in the US state of California on Nov 13.

Suspicions were aroused when a claim was made for ripped seats and damaged doors on a luxury Rolls-Royce Ghost, an exclusive vehicle worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Claimants said a bear entered into the car when it was parked in Lake Arrowhead, a mountain spot outside Los Angeles, wreaking havoc on its interior.

To back up their claim, they provided photos of the damage as well as footage from a security camera, which they said showed the animal inside the vehicle.

But the company smelled a rat and contacted insurance fraud detectives.

“Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume,” said a release from the California Department of Insurance.