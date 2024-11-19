Gee, Ya Think?

Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘We Became Very Intolerant’ of People Who Differ on Cultural Issues, Guns, Climate

Breitbart | 11/14/2024 | Ian Hanchett

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that the Democratic Party “became very intolerant, very judgmental of people who thought differently than us on social and cultural issues and other tough subjects like guns and climate.”