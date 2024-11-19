Gee, Ya Think?

Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘We Became Very Intolerant’ of People Who Differ on Cultural Issues, Guns, Climate
Breitbart | 11/14/2024 | Ian Hanchett

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that the Democratic Party “became very intolerant, very judgmental of people who thought differently than us on social and cultural issues and other tough subjects like guns and climate.”

[And correcting that?]

“That’s a difficult thing for the Democratic Party to do, because we have applied a lot of litmus tests over the years. But those litmus tests have added up to a party that is pretty exclusionary, and is shrinking, not growing.”

  1. Sadly there were more people in the crowd that found this “news” to be shocking than there were people yelling “Duh!”. Although there was one loud, “Well Doi!” that could be heard.

