Bond Girlathon : 11/13/2024 Results : New matches 11/20/2024

So first round matches are now finished. Everyone will play each other. We now move on to the next set of matches. Time marches on.

Results

Lea SeydouxNo PreferenceTonia Sotiropoulou
91253

Ana de ArmasNo PreferenceMonica Belluci
98185

11/20/2024

Catherine Schell (Nancy) vs Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Catherine Schell0 – 1 – 084 – 2 – 268
Nancy

Actress:Catherine Schell
Nationality:Hungarian
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.

Catherine Schell

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Diana Rigg1 – 0 – 0349 – 0 – 28
Teresa di Vicenzo

Actress:Diana Rigg
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.

Diana Rigg

Who do you prefer?
25 votes · 25 answers
Vote

11/20/2024

Jane Seymour (Solitaire) vs Anegla Scoular (Ruby Bartlett)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Jane Seymour1 – 0 – 0268 – 2 – 84
Solitaire

Actress:Jane Seymour
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.

Jane Seymour

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Angela Scoular0 – 1 – 028 – 0 – 349
Ruby Bartlett

Angela Scoular
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.

Angela Scoular

Who do you prefer?
24 votes · 24 answers
Vote

1

