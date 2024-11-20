Bond Girlathon : 11/13/2024 Results : New matches 11/20/2024

So first round matches are now finished. Everyone will play each other. We now move on to the next set of matches. Time marches on.
Results
|Lea Seydoux
|No Preference
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|91
|2
|53
|Ana de Armas
|No Preference
|Monica Belluci
|98
|1
|85
11/20/2024
Catherine Schell (Nancy) vs Diana Rigg (Teresa di Vicenzo)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Catherine Schell
|0 – 1 – 0
|84 – 2 – 268
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Diana Rigg
|1 – 0 – 0
|349 – 0 – 28
Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.
11/20/2024
Jane Seymour (Solitaire) vs Anegla Scoular (Ruby Bartlett)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Jane Seymour
|1 – 0 – 0
|268 – 2 – 84
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Angela Scoular
|0 – 1 – 0
|28 – 0 – 349
Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.
