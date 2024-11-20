Bond Girlathon : 11/13/2024 Results : New matches 11/20/2024

Actress: Diana Rigg Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo was the most important girl in Bond’s life, becoming Mrs Tracy Bond by the end of the film. Starting out troubled and suicidal, Tracy was rescued by Bond, who gradually fell in love with her. At their wedding, Bond vowed that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy was assassinated by Ernst Stavro Blofeld as the pair were stopped at a roadside to remove the flowers from their car.