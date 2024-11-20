Welcome to the IMAO Satellite of Like. What Are You Firing At? What Are Those Sticky Notes NASA Left Outside? Who Opened the Windows? Posted by Oppo on 20 November 2024, 11:00 am Aughhh! Now there’s another! (For those curious: background on Image 1, Image 2) Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Musk teams with Pacman, Clyde doesn’t have a ghost of a chance.
Sticky Note from NASA, “Do you LIKE me? Circle one, yes no”.
Other sticky note, “I mean, LIKE like, not just like”
Tractor beam engaged so it can discuss the social implications with the Satellite of Polling.
It’s full of stars!
Contact with the San-Ti has been established…
Okay, who is releasing this classified information?