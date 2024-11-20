Straight Line of the Day: Dear IMAO: I Never Thought This Would Happen To Me … Posted by Oppo on 20 November 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…I never thought I would read the entire 400 page journal on the Spanish Inquisition.
…, but I never had something happen to me…
…but I dropped a piece of toast that landed butter-side up… 5-second rule applied…
… I earned the first-ever coveted cumulative Harvey award for netting 10 likes from 17 comments on a single post…
Dear IMAO: I Never Thought This Would Happen To Me …
The door to the Interns dorm was unlocked…