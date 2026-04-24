Straight Line of the Day: Examples of First-World Problems: Posted by Oppo on 24 April 2026, 12:00 pm
Hangry Problems.
“Honey, dammitt, I’m pulling over to this DQ right now for some tacos whether you like it or not.” 🌮 🌮 🌮
Which post should I reply to with “Which app should I use to order food?”?
Craft beer aisle at the grocery: consternation caused by too many choices.
Not knowing precisely where to find a certain favorite brand on the store shelves because there is so much stuff on so many shelves…
Hookers don’t come with a side of free blow.