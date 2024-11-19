Straight Line of the Day: What Do You Mean, You Left Your Heart in San Francisco? Posted by Oppo on 19 November 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
They stole it from my locked car near Fisherman’s Wharf…
“Where I was going, who needs a heart?” – Nancy Pelosi
Yeah, I’m not going to lie. It was totally on purpose. The whole ride out the wife had “Crazy on You” on repeat, and frankly I was never a big fan to begin with. I told her it was an accident, but now you know the real truth.
Then I vented my spleen in Sacramento…
^ And then? And then I dropped a load in Portland.
And the smokiest skies you’ve ever seen are in Seattle! 🎹 🎵 🎶
It wasn’t exactly my heart – just in my possession.